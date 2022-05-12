On Sunday night May 1, at about 11:15 p.m., a 911 call went out from Dustin Nason, boiler operator at Clark Lumber Company.
Nason reported a fire in the second story of the Boiler House and said that within 1 minute of the call, volunteers from the Willette Fire Department were on the scene.
They quickly extinguished the flames keeping the damage to a minimum. Brandon Clark stated “We are so very proud of our Willette Fire Department and the volunteers that make it happen.
“They have a layout of the buildings on the property and have trained here. What could have been hundreds of thousands of dollars of loss and months of downtime was held to only a few thousand dollars and 36 hours downtime.
“We want to say thank you to everyone involved and to recognize a job well done.”
— Submitted
