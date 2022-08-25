Uncle Fester is in love with the moon. Wednesday is getting married. The musical about all your favorite Addams Family characters will open Oct. 20.
There will be one show of “The Addams Family Musical” on Thursday and Friday nights, with two on Sunday and a Monday performance to close out the shows.
Kelly Blackwood, theater teacher at Macon County High School, has picked the cast, so now we are just a few rehearsals away from the opening night.
“Your usual characters will be there, Lurch, Uncle Fester, Wednesday, and of course, Gomez and Morticia, and even the famous hand,” Blackwood said.
“Selecting the right cast was difficult this year. We have such talented students it was hard to choose, but I believe we have a perfect cast selected for all the roles. Auditions are always a struggle. We are fortunate to have this many talented students.”
Not all selected students for the play are in high school. Blackwell noted that with her productions, she always likes to offer some roles for other students in the elementary and junior grades, and this production will be no different.
Blackwood will be putting together a new play in the spring based on Dr. Seuss characters.
“While the Addams Family is still a family show, they are not always able to produce a darker themed play. With the show premiering so close to Halloween, we thought it was a great idea for the season,” Blackwood said.
The original Broadway musical, with 22 songs, is a nod to the original Addams Family TV show and the movies that have been produced. The musical was first performed on Broadway in New York in April 2010.
The original Addams family was created as a cartoon by Charles Addams. There is now an Addams Foundation that maintains the original work of Addams. Numerous film and TV adaptations have been based on the show’s characters, but the musical was the first adaptation for theatrical release in 2010.
Music and lyrics were written by Andrew Lippa. Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice were sought out to write the book that the musical would follow.
The U.S. Broadway production continued until Dec. 31, 2011 after 35 previews and 722 performances.
