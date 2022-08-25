The Addams Family cast

The cast, from left, includes Ella Ogborn as grandma, Cheney Smith as Wednesday, Kamron Smith as Gomez, Sidne Morgan as Morticia, Ava Smith as Pugsley and, in the back, Joseph Craig as Lurch. At far right is Corey Smith, who will play Uncle Fester.

 Kim Gregory Ward/Macon County Times

Uncle Fester is in love with the moon. Wednesday is getting married. The musical about all your favorite Addams Family characters will open Oct. 20.

There will be one show of “The Addams Family Musical” on Thursday and Friday nights, with two on Sunday and a Monday performance to close out the shows.

