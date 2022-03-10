The Sub-Regional 4-H Public Speaking Contest was held at Hyder-Burks Agricultural Pavilion in Cookeville.
The top two county winners for grades 4th-12th were invited to participate in the sub-regional contest. The top five scoring participants from 9th-12th grades advanced to the Central Region Public Speaking Contest.
Macon County 4-H was well represented with outstanding speakers.
In the fourth grade competition, Camden Haehl won first place, while Kelsey Roark also participated.
In the fifth grade competition, Carter Haehl won first place, and Anne Kate Gammons finished third.
Roman Clark was a participant in the sixth-grade speech contest.
Jessa Spears and Vivian Likens were participants at the eighth-grade level.
In the high school competition, Macon County freshman Kenley Roark and sophomore Ella Flynn were both top-five contestants and will advance to the regional contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.