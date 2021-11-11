Macon County 4-H members competed in the State 4-H Grill Master Challenge held in Knoxville at the University of Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 23.
This contest was formally known as Outdoor Meat Cookery Contest. The top three teams from the central, eastern, and western regions qualified for the state contest.
The team members with individual placings were Austin Comer- first place beef, Aidan Flynn- third place lamb, Emma Stevens-fourth place pork, and Kyra White- fifth place poultry.
The team members decided which specie they would prepare for the judges: beef, lamb, poultry, or pork. After the members picked their specie, they decided on a cooking recipe and used proper food safety and handling practices to prepare their product.
The members started their charcoal fires and had two hours to prepare their product. After the two hours concluded, the members turned in their finished product to the judges and stated their degree of doneness. The team score consisted of the four individual scores where Macon County 4-H had the highest overall team score and were named State Champions. Congratulations to a great group on an outstanding accomplishment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.