4h photo

Individual places for the Macon County 4-H team include Delaney Turner, first place High Individual and second place in Oral Reasons; Ella Flynn, seventh place High Individual; and Leah Perkins, 10th place High Individual.

 Submitted photo

At the Tennessee Consumer Decision Making Contest, the Macon County CDM Team consisting of Delaney Turner, Ella Flynn, and Leah Perkins received second place, which means they advanced to compete in the National Family and Consumer Sciences Quiz Bowl Contest at Western National Roundup in Denver, Colorado.

During this contest, these 4-H members judged classes of carry-on luggage, beverage appliances, place settings, wearable technology, subscription services, and activewear, prepared and presented oral reasons over two classes, and completed a group activity and presentation over ground transportation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.