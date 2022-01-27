At the Tennessee Consumer Decision Making Contest, the Macon County CDM Team consisting of Delaney Turner, Ella Flynn, and Leah Perkins received second place, which means they advanced to compete in the National Family and Consumer Sciences Quiz Bowl Contest at Western National Roundup in Denver, Colorado.
During this contest, these 4-H members judged classes of carry-on luggage, beverage appliances, place settings, wearable technology, subscription services, and activewear, prepared and presented oral reasons over two classes, and completed a group activity and presentation over ground transportation.
