Macon Bank & Trust representatives and several other locally-owned businesses were present for a photo in front of a banner display last Friday to show their support for the county and the Lafayette square. Pictured are: (front row, from left) Jasmine Jones, J Beauty Co.; Tanya Miller, Coco + Bros Co.; Hannah Hollis, Rustic Ruffles; Tracie Wilburn, Macon Bank & Trust; Kei Keene, Macon Bank & Trust; Courtney Gann, SheBrews; Ashley Higgins, Cathy’s Florist; Heather Brawner, Macon Bank & Trust; Adrianna Sutton, Adrianna Sutton Photography; Kim White, Macon Bank & Trust and B&R Bargain Store; (back row) Kara Case, 615 Boutique; Allie Dixon, 615 Boutique; Bryan Nichols, Macon Iron Fitness; Katie Bray, Ben Bray Real Estate & Auction; Amy Phelps, North Central Telephone Company; Stacy Brawner, Macon Community Hospital; Heather Day, Macon Department Store; Mackinzie Day, Macon Department Store; Whitney Clayborne, Chuck Jordan Auto Sales; Kandace Cook, Macon Paws Pretty; Pam Brummitt, Macon Helps; Debbie Mason, Macon Bank & Trust; Logan Tuck, Macon Bank & Trust; and Derrick Gann, SheBrews.

