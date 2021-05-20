BauerFinancial, a national bank rating firm, recently announced that Macon Bank & Trust Company has once again secured its highest, five-star rating.
Earning and maintaining a five-star rating indicates that the bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more.
In earning and maintaining the five-star rating for 118 consecutive quarters, Macon Bank & Trust Company has also procured a Best of Bauer Bank designation. The designation is reserved for banks that have maintained Bauer’s highest rating consistently for the last 25 years or longer.
“This is indeed reflective of Macon Bank & Trust Company’s dedication and commitment, not only to its customers, but to the entire community,” said Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “Community banks, like Macon Bank & Trust Company, have been on the front lines doing what is necessary to help their neighbors and friends. This is the type of devotion you will only find in a community bank.”
Macon Bank & Trust Company was established in 1919 and has been growing alongside its customers for 102 years. Today, it operates through eight offices in Celina, Gallatin, Lafayette, Red Boiling Springs and Westmoreland.
