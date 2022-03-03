For the 4H meeting on Friday, Jan. 28, Mrs. Terra’s 4th grade class made 4H posters. Nicolas Green, Cassie Brown, Ellie Dyer, Jacob Wilder, Mason Marlowe, and Jessica Wilson made posters. Ellie Dyer’s poster won. Mrs. Michaela went over our February project, which will be a photo contest. The photo must be of a landscape. We also talked about the March project which will be a Piggy Bank contest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.