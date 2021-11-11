macon christian pic

Macon Christian Academy held its first 4-H meeting. Officers for this year are pictured (from left to right): President- Ellie Dyer; Vice President- Cassie Brown; Secretary- Jessica Wilson and Reporter- Mason Marlowe.

 Photo submitted

The first 4-H meeting was taught by Mrs. Michaela. At the meeting, they went over our green 4-H handbooks. They talked about our November project, which is public speaking. Mrs. Michaela explained the 4-H Officer jobs. They voted for President Ellie Dyer, Vice President Cassie Brown, Secretary Jessica Wilson, and Reporter Mason Marlowe.

