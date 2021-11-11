The first 4-H meeting was taught by Mrs. Michaela. At the meeting, they went over our green 4-H handbooks. They talked about our November project, which is public speaking. Mrs. Michaela explained the 4-H Officer jobs. They voted for President Ellie Dyer, Vice President Cassie Brown, Secretary Jessica Wilson, and Reporter Mason Marlowe.
Macon Christian has first 4-H meeting
Terry McCormick
