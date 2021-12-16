To many children in Macon County, Brian Nichols of Macon Iron Fitness is Santa Claus, even if they might not realize he portrays the role.
Nichols, who is also a member of the Lafayette Rotary Club and the Macon Meat Smokers Club, is becoming the go-to guy around Christmas time to coordinate the Angel Trees and Coat Drives around Macon County in order to brighten up the holiday season.
Nichols isn’t alone, as he has plenty of help all over from the community. When he joined the Rotary Club, they knew his gym already was doing an angel tree. So with that experience, the Rotary Club put Nichols in charge of their Christmas activities. It has expanded from there with other organizations getting more involved.
“People call and say they want to help and since I’ve gotten involved with it, I know who to help and how to help. I call around and tell people, ‘Hey, I’ve got an angel,’ and they come and get it from me and go fill it,’ ” Nichols said. “I’m really enjoying it, but sometimes my head smokes from all we’re doing.
I’ve got people that are just shopping and they come by and get four or five angels and give them money from the money we’ve got and they go and come back with wrapped gifts and I put them over there in the corner (of the gym).
I’m lucky really that it just kind of fell in my lap, and I’ve got a whole lot of people helping me.”
Currently, the gym has 172 coats plus other items in it that will be distributed this week.
“My gym for one day is going to look like Santa’s workshop,” he added. “It’s going to be full of toys and presents.”
Nichols’ gym has done 53 angels, while the Rotary Club has done 38. The Hospital has also contribute as well as the Lafayette Lions Club the Lafayette Fire Department and a number of churches in Macon County.
Nichols’ work in helping to coordinate these events makes Christmas a little brighter for a many in the county. The Macon Meat Smokers held a cooking event in the park and raised $8,500 a few weeks ago, and that money was given to the Rotary Club to help with the Christmas work the club is doing.
“It just kind of worked to where me, Crystal Carver, Lisa Gentry, Brett Gentry represent the Macon Meat Smokers. That’s that group that had that big smoking competition a couple of weeks ago in the park. What that is is basically the guys that like to smoke meat and cook. They had a huge fundraiser at the park three Saturdays ago, and they raised $8,500. They donated all that money to Rotary, because of the gym angels and the stuff I’ve always done has been tied to the Housing Authority, and that’s where Lisa and Crystal work. The Macon Meat Smokers Group donated $8,500 to Rotary, and they told us to do whatever we wanted to do with it as far as helping the kids,” Nichols said. “With the Rotary money, we bought coats for Red Boiling Springs Head Start, which was 37 coats, and we bought 91 coats for the Lafayette Head Start. We will donate those this week. We also have plans to give each kid a Christmas book. They are back ordered. The Smokers, with the money they donated to Rotary, bought 44 coats for the Lafayette Housing Authority.”
The Rotary and other clubs have also participated in the angel trees at various schools across the area including Macon County High, Macon County Junior High, Red Boiling Springs and Westside Elementary.
To participate, interested individuals need to fill out the angel form and then pull one from the tree and go out and spend to try and brighten that child’s Christmas.
“Shoes, clothes, a coat, toys, as much as you are willing to spend. They fill out an angel form and then you pick one and get whatever you want to get. I’ve got some people that buy everything, and I’ve got some that buy five things. That’s kind of what we’re doing. Right now, we’re taking donations for clothes and coats for the coat closet at the high school,” he said.
Nichols said he is happy that the chore fell into his lap and hopes to expand upon it in the future with his work through his gym, Rotary, the Meat Smokers and the other organizations.
“I’m lucky. I’m able to do something like this. It just kind of fell in my lap, so I’ve tried to run with it. One thing leads to another, and you start finding out about grants and things you can do. Next year, I’m hoping to make this even bigger,” he said. “When I opened the gym four years ago, I did a small angel tree for the Housing Authority. I’ve got about 300 members, and they were really good about emptying the tree.
The next year, we did an angel tree and it was bigger. Then, Nestle Water went out of business, and I got contacted by the Red Boiling Springs Head Start through a member. I was in Rotary and Rotary bought the coats for Red Boiling Springs Head Start, because Nestle went out of business. Last year we decided were going to go bigger by adding the Lafayette Head Start. Then this year, we decided we were going to add the Housing Authority.”
