The Macon Community Hospital is one of only five hospitals in the state to receive a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The announcement was made July 27.
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 3:45 pm
The Macon Community Hospital is one of only five hospitals in the state to receive a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The announcement was made July 27.
“That’s a big accomplishment on our end,” said Stacey Brawner, director of marketing, patient advocate and volunteer services.
The criteria for the ratings include mortality rates, safety of care, number of falls, medication errors, cost of care, number of deaths — “just a lot of different parameters it takes into consideration,” said Macon Community Hospital CEO Thomas Kidd.
“They rank all the hospitals on how they did. A lot of hospitals don’t like it because they don’t get the ranking that they think they should.”
The Lafayette hospital has made numerous additions to its services in the past few years, including a new emergency department, purchases of technology, imaging equipment and respiratory equipment.
“We’ve upgraded a lot of things in the past few years,” Kidd said. “We’re very proud of it. It’s a huge achievement. Everybody working together as a team is how we did it. We just have a mission to take care of our community, and I tell everybody to treat every patient like they’re your momma, like you’d want to be treated.”
The hospital is a 25-bed critical access facility. It opened in 1958.
