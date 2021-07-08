Throughout the 2020-2021 school year, there were 115 4-H members who completed all five monthly 4-H club activities, which earned them a spot in the Macon County 4-H 100% Club.
The five 4-H club activities included presenting a speech, designing a poster, photographing a hometown location, constructing a piggy bank and conducting a demonstration. While completing and presenting all of the 4-H club activities to their class, these 4-H members learned and used many life skills, such as public speaking, decision-making, responsibility, photography, saving money and creativity.
— Submitted
