Clover Bowl is a competitive quiz bowl event where 4-H members are asked questions regarding 4-H, Tennessee (in history, geography and government categories), agriculture, life skills, and science topics.
The participants gain a large amount of knowledge related to these topics along with developing leadership, teamwork and communication skills.
This year, three Macon County teams finished among the top two teams in their grade divisions at the Central Region Contest.
The fourth-grade team — consisting of Brooklyn DePyssler, Genesis Hudson, Camden Russell and Patrick Walworth — placed first.
The fifth-grade team — consisting of Emily Chitwood, Brody Doggett, Valery Marlowe and Chandler Sullivan — finished in second place.
Then, the seventh and eighth-grade team — comprised of Madison Horton, Gracie McCormick, Brandon Armstrong and Logan Robinson — captured first place.
Kim Horton, Hanna Doss, Kristy Eatherly and Andrea Flynn helped coach the teams.
— Submitted
