Macon County 4-H teams fared well after countless hours preparing for the Central Region Clover Bowl Contest.
The purpose of the Clover Bowl is to acquaint 4-H members with themselves and their surroundings through participating in an enjoyable and educational program.
In addition, it is hoped the program will help participants develop leadership, teamwork and communication skills. Information for questions were in areas of 4-H, Tennessee (history, geography and government), agriculture, life skills, government and science.
The seventh-grade team from Macon County Junior High finished in first place, with members Jayden Hesson, Madison Jenkins, Gage Willis and Noah Hansen.
The fifth-grade team finished in second place, and its members were Jasmine Gauvin, Genesis Hudson, Camden Russell and Patrick Walworth.
The Macon Christian Academy seventh- and eighth-grade team received third place, and its members were Madison Horton, Katie Byrne, Brandon Armstrong and Logan Robinson.
The fourth-grade team received fourth place, and its members were Chantley Driver, Owen Hesson, Kayden Jones and Thomas Troutt.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.