There were 13 Macon County 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members who competed in the swine project.
Those individuals included: Emma Stevens, Emma Jones, Graycee West, Kyra White, Emma Woodcock, Kenley Roark, Eli Mercer, Logan West, Jayden Hesson, Hudson West, Keenan White, Mary Ella Blankenship, and Carter West.
Participants fed, watered, groomed and worked with their pigs preparing for the shows throughout the season. However, regional and state shows were cancelled a week before the event was supposed to occur.
The Tennessee Junior Swine Show was moved to a virtual format where families recorded and submitted videos to be judged online. Macon County had seven 4-H members participate in the virtual show while others waited to show at the in-person shows, the Tennessee Volunteer Swine Classic and the Replacement.
Kyra White exhibited two of her market hogs at the National Junior Swine Association Southeast Regional Show in Perry, Georgia, where she received third place in a Yorkshire barrow class.
The members exhibited their hogs in weight or age classes, showmanship classes, and skillathon competition. Skillathon tests the members’ knowledge in breeds, meat identification, equipment, feeds, and quality assurance, and showmanship is based upon the individual’s ability to handle and show their hog.
A Premier Exhibitor Award is given, which is a combination of the exhibitor’s showmanship score, skillathon score and the placing of the market hog or breeding gilt in class.
The Macon County exhibitors had hogs receive top placings during the virtual and in-person shows within their perspective breeding and market classes. Below are action photos along with results from virtual and in-person shows.
Accomplishments for the exhibitors are as followsEmma Stevens
Tennessee Volunteer Swine Classic — first in Crossbred Breeding Gilt Class 1, fourth in Crossbred Market Hog Class 5
Graycee West
Tennessee Virtual Swine Show — fourth in Crossbred Market Hog Class 10, third in Senior Level I Showmanship, 10th in Senior Level I Skillathon,
Tennessee Volunteer Swine Classic — Ninth in Crossbred Market Hog Class 5
Emma Woodcock
Tennessee Volunteer Swine Classic — Third in Breeding Gilt Premier Exhibitor, fifth in Market Hog Premier Exhibitor, second in Breeding Gilt Premier Exhibitor, third in Crossbred Market Hog Class 12, third in Crossbred Breeding Gilt Class 9
Kyra White
Tennessee Virtual Swine Show — Reserve Champion All Other Breeds Gilt, second place Yorkshire Market Hog Class, Division I Champion Crossbred Market Hog, fourth in Senior Level I Showmanship, third in Breeding Gilt Premier Exhibitor
Tennessee Volunteer Swine Classic — Champion Heavyweight Crossbred Market Hog, Grand Champion Market Hog
The Replacement Show — Fifth Overall Market Hog, Reserve Champion Crossbred Market Hog, Champion Chester White Gilt
Emma Jones
Rutherford County Jackpot Show — Top 10 placings in market and breeding classes
Logan West
Tennessee Virtual Swine Show — Sixth in Crossbred Market Hog Class 15
Tennessee Volunteer Swine Classic — 11th in Crossbred Market Hog Class 8
Kenley Roark
Rutherford County Jackpot Show — First in Crossbred Market Hog Class, top 10 placings in Breeding and Market Classes
The Replacement Show — Top 10 placings in Breeding and Market Classes
Eli Mercer
Tennessee Volunteer Swine Classic — Second in Market Hog Class 9
The Replacement Show — Top five in Crossbred Market Hog Class
Hudson West
Tennessee Virtual Swine Show — Champion Berkshire Market Hog
Tennessee Volunteer Swine Classic — Third in Berkshire Market Hog Class
Keenan White
Tennessee Volunteer Swine Classic — First in Market Hog Class 9
The Replacement Show — Top five in Crossbred Market Hog Class
Jayden Hesson
Tennessee Virtual Swine Show — Second in All Other Breeds Class 2, fourth in Crossbred Gilt Class 18, fourth in Junior Showmanship, seventh in Crossbred Market Hog Class 16
Tennessee Volunteer Swine Classic — Champion Hereford Gilt, second in Market Hog Premier Exhibitor, first in Breeding Gilt Premier Exhibitor, sixth in Crossbred Market Hog Class 10, first in Breeding Gilt Premier Exhibitor, second in Market Hog Premier Exhibitor, fifth in Crossbred Breeding Gilt Class 7
Mary Ella Blankenship
Tennessee Virtual Swine Show — Division 3 Reserve Champion Crossbred Gilt, second in Crossbred Market Hog Class 10, third in Crossbred Market Hog Class 16, Champion Explorer Showman, fourth in Explorer Skillathon, third in Breeding Gilt Premier Exhibitor, first in Market Hog Premier Exhibitor
Tennessee Volunteer Classic — First in Market Hog Premier Exhibitor, Champion Middleweight Crossbred Market Hog, Champion Heavyweight Crossbred Breeding Gilt
The Replacement Show — Reserve Champion Explorer Showman
Carter West
Tennessee Virtual Swine Show — Second in Prospect Market Hog Class 2, seventh in Explorer Showmanship, seventh in Explorer Skillathon, fourth in Market Hog Premier Exhibitor, eighth in Crossbred Market Hog Class 3
Tennessee Volunteer Classic — Sixth in Breeding Gilt Premier Exhibitor, fifth in Market Hog Premier Exhibitor
