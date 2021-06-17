The Central Region 4-H Public Speaking Contest was held recently in Murfreesboro at the Rutherford County Extension Office.
The senior-high members presented a prepared 4-H speech for the judges then were given an extemporaneous topic to speak on.
Aidan Flynn placed third in the 11th-grade division, and Graycee West participated in the 10th-grade division.
Ella Flynn received first place in ninth-grade division, and Jacob Willis placed second in the ninth-grade division.
Ella Flynn will advance to compete at State 4-H Congress in August.
— Submitted
