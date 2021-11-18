The Tennessee State Sheep Expo was held in Cookeville at the Hyder-Burks Ag. Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Carson Green, current sophomore grade 4-H member, exhibited commercial ewe and market lambs. Jayden Hesson, current seventh grade member, exhibited registered ewes, commercial ewes, and market lambs. They spent many hours preparing for this show by working with their animals at home and studying for skillathon.
In showmanship the exhibitor is judged on how well they present their animal to the judge. Skillathon is another huge aspect to the show and tests the members’ knowledge of the different breeds, feeds, equipment, meats, and quality assurance. The exhibitors’ results in showmanship, skillathon, and their animal’s placings are recorded throughout the show to decide the premier exhibitor awards.
Carson Green won Reserve Natural Breed Market Lamb, 1st and 3rd placings in Commercial ewe classes, 1st and 2nd placings in Market lamb classes, Champion Senior Level 1 Showmanship, 2nd place Senior Level I Skillathon, 1st place Sr. Level I Market Lamb Premier Exhibitor, and 2nd place Sr. Level I Commercial Ewe Premier Exhibitor.
Jayden Hesson won Grand Champion Bred By Exhibitor Dorset Advantage Ewe, 1st and 4th placings in Registered ewe classes, 5th place in Commercial ewe class, 1st and 4th placings in Market lamb classes, 4th in Junior Skillathon, 3rd place Junior Registered Ewe Premier Exhibitor, 3rd place Junior Commercial Ewe Premier Exhibitor, and 3rd place Junior Market Lamb Premier Exhibitor. Macon County 4-H program was well represented by two outstanding exhibitors, Jayden and Carson.
