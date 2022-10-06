The Macon County 4-H was awarded as the first place winner in the Tennessee 4-H Beef Backer Contest in 2022. The Tennessee Beef Industry announced the winners in September.
The judging took place during July Beef Month. The events from the Macon County 4-H Club were held at Save-a-Lot, Mike’s Food Value and Reese’s Piggy Wiggly.
“Customers were treated to free hamburgers, recipes, steak samples, and other beef related items,” said Kayla Jenkins, 4-H Extension Agent.
“Macon County 4-H members enjoyed promoting the beef industry in our community by giving away free hamburgers, steak samples and recipes. We are thankful the businesses allowed us to use their store fronts for the Beef Backer Promotion.”
The added recognition of July Beef Month on social media engaged over 4,900. Macon County students wrote posts and participated in the promotion.
Janna Sullivan, director of youth education for the Tennessee Beef Industry Council, said “the Beef Backer Program is our way of getting 4-Hers involved in beef promotion. We love to see the unique ideas they come up with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.