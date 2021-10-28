Future paths were wide open Thursday at Macon County High School for the annual College and Career Day.
Approximately 70 different booths were set up with various options for high school students at Macon County and Red Boiling Springs to explore to see what careers and college paths pique their interest for their future job possibilities.
This year is the first time that the college recruiters have taken part in the career fair, and it gives students the chance to talk to people in various fields that might be an option for the in school.
Of course, on the career side, there were a variety of different options, ranging from health care to manufacturing to photography and even the military.
Career Day also returned following a year hiatus last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
“We didn’t get to do it last year. With Covid-19, we skipped a last year,” said Marla Davis, who is career coach for the Macon County School District. “This year we added college to it. Normally, it’s a career fair, but this year we’ve added college to it. This year our attendance is down a little bit, but I’m still happy with what we have. We’ve got about 70 booths this year.
We’ve got a lot of local businesses represented, several regional colleges, and we’ve got colleges from as far as the University of Kentucky that have come. Some are within an hour’s distance, some are several hours away. Our businesses are mostly local, but we have some regional representation. We’ve got everything from health care to manufacturing and everything in between.”
The event was open to all high school students to participate, with the goal being to introduce younger students to career options with an eye on narrowing down their choices by the time they become upperclassmen.
“It’s 9 through 12, and both high schools participate in it. It’s an opportunity for the younger students that maybe haven’t started their career exploration or don’t have their plans outlined clearly to explore and talk to people in the industry to figure out, is that something I want to do, and also how they got there, so they can learn how to map it out,” Davis said. “It’s a one-stop shop. You can talk to a business and get an idea of what you want to do, and then you can talk to the school that will help you get there. We have colleges as well as technical schools represented as well.”
Students found the booths and the people they spoke with beneficial as they begin to map out their career goals.
“I talked to the Tennessee Tech booth about agriculture. I’ve just been talking to different people and colleges about jobs,” said RBS senior Mary Ellen Copas. “There are all kinds of different jobs and colleges here. I hope to do something related to agriculture, either ag business or ag education. I wanted to get some insight on both of them to see which one I really wanted to do.”
For Wes Talley, a prospective computer engineering student, getting to talk to representatives for Tennessee Tech’s engineering department was beneficial.
“I talked to the engineering department, and she talked to me about jobs and internships. In the engineering college at Tech, you can pretty much get started immediately with jobs and internships. I’m really excited about that,” said Talley, a MCHS senior who has been to every career day that has been offered at the school. “I’ve applied to Tech and 11 other colleges. Tech seems to be the best fit so far. It checks all the boxes for me.”
Many of those who were on hand to talk to students enjoy sharing what their particular career or school has to offer and are willing to tell the students what it takes to accomplish their goals.
“There are a lot of different areas of photography they can explore,” said local photographer Julie Collins, who had a booth at the event. “You can be a commercial photographer, a wildlife photographer or a sports photographer. You need to be educated in it and not just pick the camera up. You’ve got to learn Photoshop and you’ve got to learn a lot of things.”
For those who wanted to learn about technical or industrial training, representatives from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Hartsville were on hand.
“We offer hands-on training. We are not a four-year school and we’re not a two-year school as far as associate degrees and those kinds of things. We teach people skills that they need to know in order to go to work,” said Kevin Harrison of the TCAT-Hartsville. “Anything from automotive, IT, nursing, maintenance and welding, you name it, and we can teach it. We’re hands on, which is where most of the jobs are at, in hands-on versus a four-year university. The good thing also about us is we’re a part of Tennessee Promise, so they can come here tuition free once they graduate high school.”
Health care workers were on hand to talk to students as well.
Local EMT worker Spencer Tuck and Joseph Roberts were on hand to represent the Macon County First Responders. Macon County General Hospital had representatives at the event as well.
“We’ve had quite a few people stop that are interested in health care, and in general they like this because you don’t every know what you’re going to do,” Tuck said. “Every day is different. We respond to anything from assistance in helping someone up to CPR and major trauma. It’s definitely interesting.”
Stacey Brawner, who handles marketing for Macon County General, had respiratory nurse Amanda Green and radiology department employee Phoebe Burrow on hand to explain the many career options available in health care at the hospital.
“We’re talking to them about all the different fields of health care they can get into, and how viable health care is. They’re going to always have a job pretty much, and we’re open 24/7. We never close our doors,” Brawner said.
Davis likes that so many options and ideas are available to students through College and Career Day.
“If you figure out what you want to do, you can make the roadmap at the same time, whether you want to go with a post-secondary path, or college or straight into the work force or the military,” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.