The Macon County Cattlemen’s Association, along with many livestock producers in Macon and surrounding counties, celebrated along with Browning Livestock Market recently.
The Browning family celebrated a milestone of owning, operating and managing the Browning Livestock Market in Lafayette for the past 20 years.
The Browning family has dealt with a lot of changes and adversity over the 20 years but remain loyal to and a strong supporter of livestock producers.
Stacey Browning bought and started the livestock market and provided a needed avenue for producers to sell their cattle close to home 20 years ago. He also provided a personal touch by assisting producers with building or dispersing their herds.
Stacey Browning’s untimely passing left the community wondering about the future of the livestock market. However, Stacey’s wife, Rita Browning, along with family and friends, have kept the market going strong.
Browning Livestock Market has always been supportive of the agricultural community. They have assisted the Macon County Cattlemen’s Association for many years. One of the main partnerships is providing scholarship money to local graduating high school seniors through the selling of a heifer calf at the annual cattlemen’s meeting.
— Submitted
