MACON COUNTY FAIR RESULTS
PETITE MISS
PETITE MISS
QUEEN — LENNI KAY SULLINS
1ST RUNNER UP — ADDLEY GRACE TAYLOR
2ND RUNNER UP — STELLA BEATRIX CLARK
3RD RUNNER UP — NIKALYN ROBINSON
4TH RUNNER UP — AVERY LYTLE
5TH RUNNER UP — EMERIE DESHEA NETHERTON
WINNER — KYLIE NICOLE EAST
1ST RUNNER UP — EMMA CARVER
2ND RUNNER UP — LAIKYN JAE ANDREWS
3RD RUNNER UP — ADDISON ELIZABETH
4TH RUNNER UP — CHANLEY LASHAE WIX
5TH RUNNER UP — BRIA NOELLE COTHRON
WINNER — MICHELLE SEXTON
1ST RUNNER UP — ANN HALL
2ND RUNNER UP — TONYA RUSSELL
3RD RUNNER UP — VIRGINIA FARLEY
4TH RUNNER UP — BETTY MARSH
5TH RUNNER UP — ROXY JOHNSON
MS CONGENIALTY — BETTY MARSH
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD — ANN HALL
WINNER — SALLY WOOTEN
1ST RUNNER UP — WHITNEY HENSLEY
2ND RUNNER UP — ASHLEY WILLIS
3RD RUNNER UP — JORDAN LAWING
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD — JORDAN LAWING
MRS CONGENIALITY — ASHLEY WILLIS
2022 MISS MACON COUNTY FAIRWINNER — GRACIE ELIZABETH ANDREWS
1ST RUNNER UP — ERIN MICHELLE SMOCZYNSKI
2ND RUNNER UP — TAYLOR JEAN DYER
3RD RUNNER UP — CATHY FLORES
4TH RUNNER UP — KATIE LYNN BRAY
5TH RUNNER UP — ALLYAH LYNN GHAZI
6TH RUNNER UP — BRANDY GREEN
