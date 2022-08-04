FAIREST OF THE FAIR
WINNER — OLIVIA NICOLE HOGIN
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 3:45 pm
WINNER — OLIVIA NICOLE HOGIN
1ST RUNNER UP — BREANNA LYNN THOMPSON
2ND RUNNER UP — SIDNE LEEANNA MORGAN
3RD RUNNER UP — LAURA LEE BRAY
4TH RUNNER UP — ELLA CAROLINA FLYNN
5TH RUNNER UP — KENNEDY ALYSE MARSHALL
MISS CONGENIALTY — KENNEDY ALYSE MARSHALL
MISS PHOTOGENIC — ASHTON MORGAN BUTCHER
MARTHA WILBURN AWARD — KALYN RENEE ELLER
WINNER — CHLOE MARIE TUTTLE
1ST RUNNER UP — MACY LYNN TURNER
2ND RUNNER UP — MALI AVA CLARK
3RD RUNNER UP — LAYKIN SHAYNE ELLIS
4TH RUNNER UP — JOLEE LYNN OLIVER
5TH RUNNER UP — KURSTAN TRISDALE
First place winners received a trophy and cash award which was sponsored by the Tri County Electric Membership Corporation and the Macon County Fair Board. The contestants brought their own LEGO blocks and had 45 minutes to build their own creation.
The winners are:
AGE GROUP 3 TO 6. First place was Denver Wilmore, second was Ella Grace Fitzgerald, and third was Bradleigh Pedigo.
AGE GROUP 7 TO 10. First place was Urijah York, second was Eli Robinette, third was Collin Fuqua and fourth was Chase Blankenship, Luke Fitzgerald, and Owen Robinette.
AGE GROUP 11 TO 14. First place was Knox Wilmore, second was Hudson Patterson, and third was Serenity Blankenship.
The People’s Choice Award went to brothers Eli and Owen Robinette.
