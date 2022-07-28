Friday, July 29
Carnival 5 p.m. to closing. Free admission.
Saturday, July 30
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. All youth exhibits/entries set up.
5 p.m. to closing Carnival Arm Band Night $25
9:30 a.m. Lego Building Contest
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Farm Toy Show Set-up
1 p.m. Dairy Show
2:30 p.m. Fairest of the Fair Interview. Photogenic and Miss Congeniality.
5:45 p.m. 40th annual Macon County Fair Opening Ceremony and Former Fairest of the Fair
6 p.m. Macon County Fair Princess Pageant and Fairest of the Fair Pageant.
7 p.m. Demolition Derby
Sunday, July 31
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. All adult Women’s Building and field crop entries set-up
2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Farm Toy Show set-up
3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Decorated hay bale set-up
5 p.m. to closing Carnival Arm Bands $20
3 p.m. Gospel afternoon and thank you Sunday
5 p.m. Home cookery & floral exhibits judged
Monday, Aug. 1
8 a.m. Fair exhibits judged.
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Field crop entry continued
5 p.m. to closing Carnival Arm Band $20
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Women’s Building open. Commercial & Educational Buildings open.
6 p.m. Petite Miss Pageant and Sweetheart Pageant
6 p.m. 4-wheeler Motorcycle Rodeo
6 p.m. Young Cattleman’s Show
6:15 p.m. Open Commercial Beef Heifer Show
6:30 p.m. Open Beef Show
Tuesday, Aug. 2
5 p.m. to closing Carnival Arm Band $20. All students K-12 admitted free.
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Women’s Building open. Commercial & Educational Buildings open.
6 p.m. Open Goat Show. Mule Show. Pedal Pull.
7 p.m. Mrs Macon County Pageant. Ms Senior Macon County Pageant. Battle of Battery Powered Vehicles.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
5 p.m. to closing Arm Band Special $18
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Women’s Building open. Commercial & Educational Buildings open.
6 p.m. Little Miss Fair Pageant. Miss Fair Pageant.
6 p.m. Open Swine Show
7 p.m. Lawn Mower Pull
Thursday, Aug. 4
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Senior Citizens Day (lunch and bingo)
12:30 p.m. Women’s Building Demonstration-Quilt Bed Turnings
5 p.m. to closing Carnival Arm Band Night $20
5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Women’s Building open. Commercial and Educational Buildings open.
5:30 p.m. Baby Show
6 p.m. Open Sheep Show
7 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull
Friday, Aug. 5
5 p.m. to closing Carnival Arm Band Night $25
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Women’s Building open. Commercial and Educational Buildings open.
6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Mobile Dairy Classroom
7 p.m. Tractor Pull. The Flat Rock Ramblers Band in concert.
Saturday, Aug. 6
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Backyard Cook-off
9 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show & Sale
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car Show
5 p.m. to closing Carnival Arm Band Night $25
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Women’s Building open. Commercial and Educational Buildings open.
1 p.m. Iron Skillet Contest
2 p.m. Youth Pet Show
5 p.m. Corn Hole Tournament
5:30 p.m. Talent Show
7 p.m. Truck Pull. The Lugg Nutts in Concert
Sunday, Aug. 11
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pickup youth & adult field crops. All youth exhibits/entries pickup. All adult exhibits/entries pickup.
