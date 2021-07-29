Saturday8 a.m. Car Show
9 a.m. Lego Building Contest
10 a.m. All Youth Exhibits/Entries Set-Up
Noon Dairy Show
3 p.m. Fairest of the Fair Interview
5:45 p.m. Opening ceremony
6 p.m. Macon County Fair Princess Pageant
7p.m. Macon County Fairest of the Fair Pageant
7 p.m. Demolition Derby
9 p.m. $2,000 Giveaways
Sunday
2 p.m. All Adult, Women’s Building and Field Crop Entries Set-Up
2 p.m. Farm Toy Display Set-Up, Decorated Hay Bale Set Up
3 p.m. Gospel Singing
5 p.m. Floral Exhibits Judged
Monday8 a.m. Fair Exhibits Judged
8 a.m. Field Crop Entry Continued
5 p.m. Carnival Arm Band Night-$16
5 p.m. Women’s Building Open, Commercial and Educational Buildings Open
6 p.m. Macon County Fair Petite Miss Pageant
6 p.m. Ag Literacy Night
6 p.m. Kids Fun Night
7 p.m. Macon County Fair Sweetheart Pageant
7 p.m. Sheep Show
9 p.m. $1,250 Giveaways
Tuesday
5 p.m. Carnival Arm Band Night-$16 (all students K-12 admitted free)
5 p.m. Women’s Building Open, Commercial and Educational Buildings Open
6 p.m. Goat Show
6 p.m. Mule Show
6 p.m. Pedal Pull
6 p.m. Century Farms
7 p.m. Mrs. Macon County Pageant
7 p.m. Ms. Senior Macon County Pageant
7p.m. Battery Powered Vehicles
9 p.m. $1,250 Giveaways
Wednesday
5 p.m. Church Night
5 p.m. Arm Band Special-$15
5 p.m. Women’s Building Open, Commercial and Education Buildings Open
6 p.m. Little Miss Macon County Pageant
6 p.m. Miss Macon County Pageant
6 p.m. Hog Show
7 p.m. Lawn mower pull
9 p.m. $1,500 Giveaways
Thursday9 a.m. Senior Citizens’ Day (lunch, bingo)
5 p.m. Carnival Arm Band Night-$18
5 p.m. Women’s Building Open, Commercial and Educational Buildings Open
5:30 p.m. Baby Show
6 p.m. Young Cattlemen’s Show
6:15 p.m. Commercial Beef Heifer Show
6:30 p.m. Macon County Fair Beef Show
7 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull
9 p.m. $1,250 Giveaways
Friday5 p.m. Carnival Arm Band Night- $18
5 p.m. Women’s Building Open, Commercial & Educational Buildings Open
7 p.m. Tractor Pull
7 p.m. Flat Rock Ramblers in Concert
9 p.m. $1,600 Giveaways
Saturday8:30 a.m. Backyard Cook-Off
9 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show and Sale
1 p.m. Iron Skillet Contest
2 p.m. Youth Pet Show
5 p.m. Carnival Arm Band Night- $18
5 p.m. Women’s Building Open, Commercial and Educational Buildings Open
5 p.m. Corn Hole Tournament
5:30 p.m. Talent Show
7 p.m. Truck Pull
7 p.m. Lugg Nutts in Concert
10 p.m. $2,000 Giveaways
Sunday
2 p.m. Pickup-Youth and Adult and Field Crops
