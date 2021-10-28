MCHS Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) attended an exclusive workshop at Tennessee Tech University on Oct. 15.
Clay Wesley, Associate Director of Professional Development; Julie Galloway, Director of the Student Success Center, and TTU student ambassadors conducted the workshop.
Members participated in sessions on professional dress, leadership skills and college admissions and scholarships.
