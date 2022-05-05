A Macon County student program that focuses on family and building career skills showcased its successes during a recent leadership conference in Gatlinburg.
The Tennessee Family, Career and Community Leaders of America hosted its first in-person State Leadership Conference on March 16-28 in the wake of the Covid pandemic.
MCHS FCCLA members have been working all year on different projects to compete in STAR Events, which involve a researched topic or topics that are presented by the students at the conference.
“They work on a project for several months, and there’s lots of different projects,” said Molly Austin, human and social sciences teacher at MCHS. “We have one that’s like fashion design where a young lady created a jumpsuit, and they all have to get scored ... and so they have to present in front of judges.”
All 26 members who competed in the virtual district competitions advanced to the state level. To make it to the national level, teams have to place first or second in the state. MCHS had 25 members to qualify and advanced to the national level in San Diego this summer.
While at the conference, the Macon County FCCLA chapter was also awarded the All STAR Chapter award.
“We have different projects they all work on throughout the year,” Austin said. “One big one we did was Shoes for Schools, where students collected almost 200 pairs of shoes to donate. We just donated $100 to Casey’s Cause for Autism Awareness Month.
“So we try to do stuff to help families out but kids get leadership skills and the great thing about us we’re active all year.”
AWARDS
•Abby Kemp, Abby Howard, Jasmin Barr, Mateah Dyer, Layla Amons, Kayla White and Devin Shrum, 1st place silver in Parliamentary Procedure, level 3.
•Ashlynn Himes and Marley Skahl, 1st place gold in sustainability challenge.
•Carlie Shockley, Kyra White, Carley Cunningham, Kyla McKinney, Laura Bray, Lanna Kittrell and Miriam Garcia, 1st place silver in parliamentary procedure, level 2.
•Diamond Nunez, 3rd place gold in focus on children.
•Gracelynn Wilson, 1st place gold in re-purpose and redesign.
•Gracey Wilmore and Justin Tappen, power of one completers.
•Kacy Taylor, 1st place gold in chapter in review portfolio, power of one completer and was elected the Tennessee FCCLA vice-president of community service and public relations.
•Kallie Pharris, vice president of Star Events.
•Lanie Huffines and Macie Dyer, 1st place gold in professional presentation.
•Mandie Strack and Karleigh Scruggs, 2nd place silver in national programs in action.
•Michaela Brawner and Lillie Crook, 2nd place silver in chapter service project portfolio.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.