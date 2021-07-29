The Macon County High School chapter of the Future Farmers of America traveled to Gatlinburg this summer to attend the 93rd annual Tennessee FFA State Convention.
More than 3,000 FFA members and advisors gather each year at the Gatlinburg Convention Center to participate in four days full of workshops, sessions, and career and leadership development events. Students also interact with universities, businesses and industry leaders throughout the career and trade show.
At the Tennessee FFA State Convention, keynote speakers and state-officer-retiring addresses aim to inspire the young agricultural leaders during the sessions.
The convention theme was piece by piece and focused on reuniting Tennessee FFA members after the absence of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Macon County FFA Chapter was recognized several times throughout state FFA convention for being named a state superior chapter, a platinum ranking in the Passing Literacy OnWard (PLOW) Program, two state-winning Career Development Event (CDE) teams, having two members win state proficiency awards, having a state finalist proficiency, and having a state runner-up in the Bull Pen Challenge.
Senior FFA members Audrey Gammon, Billy Madden, Elliott McGuire, Jayden Powell and Taylor Ward also received the State FFA Degree, the highest honor Tennessee FFA can bestow upon its members.
— Submitted
