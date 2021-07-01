Macon County Commissioner Scott Cothron lost his battle with cancer, passing away on June 19 at Alive Hospise in Nashville.
“He fought a hard fight with it,” Macon County Mayor Steve Jones said. “He was very humble, and he was very sincere.”
Cothron — who lived in the southern portion of Macon County (near the Trousdale County line) — was in the midst of his first term as a county commissioner.
“He didn’t talk a lot, but I know he looked at everything closely,” Macon County commissioner Jeff Hughes said. “He would ask me questions. Me being on the (commission) for almost 19 years, he would say, ‘How do you feel about the situation?’
“He was fair. He always tried to look at everything in a positive fashion.”
Cothron — a 50-year-old who was employed by WestRock in Gallatin — served District 5.
He ran for office in 2018 for the first time, garnering the most votes among the three candidates in District 5 while running against two incumbents (current county commissioner Ken Witte and Kimmy Warf).
“Scott was a very business-oriented commissioner,” Jones said. “He was from a rural area. The biggest thing I can say about Scott is he was a really nice guy, and he took his position seriously. Even he was in the hospital at Vanderbilt (University Medical Center), he wanted to come to the (county commission) meeting, but he said they wouldn’t let him.
“He had a common-sense approach. I considered him a good commissioner, a good representative of his district.”
Hughes echoed Jones’ sentiments regarding Cothron’s dedication.
“He came to church (Cedar Bluff Missionary Baptist Church) when I know he didn’t feel like sitting up,” Hughes said. “He never missed, taking treatments every other week. He was tough.
“I know a lot of people are going to miss him.”
Cothron had been regularly undergoing chemotherapy for more than a year after doctors were unable to remove a tumor that was discovered.
He had been in hospice care for approximately a week prior to his passing.
In addition to being a preacher, Cothron has served on the Macon County Cattleman’s Association Board of Directors, been a board memer for the Macon-Trousdale Farmers Co-op and has regularly volunteered at the Macon County Fair.
“He was a good guy,” Hughes said. “We grew up within a mile within each other. He always came by if I was down at the farm. He was always saying, ‘How are you doing? What have you been doing?’
“He loved cows. He grew tobacco. He was always inquiring about things like that. He was always concerned about you or your family.”
Cothron’s funeral was held last Wednesday at Hartsville’s Anthony Funeral Home, and he was laid to rest in Green Grove Cemetery.
