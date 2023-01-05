While a Facebook plea the week before Christmas didn’t result in any adoptions it served to raise awareness of the overcrowding situation at Macon County Animal Control’s shelter.
“We have a limit of 10 to 12 dogs that we can take in. The weather we had (that) week of below freezing temperatures impacted us greatly,” said animal control officer Ashley Carter. “We kept the animals warm. But, we couldn’t take in any other animals. We were at capacity.”
The crisis may have passed, but there is still a need for adoptions. Zeus, Armaria, Yoshi, Bowser and Luigi are some of the dogs available at the shelter. These animals have been in the pound for several months and they need to be adopted or another rescue to take them in, Carter said.
“We do everything we can locally to find permanent homes, or a rescue shelter for these dogs to go to,” Carter said. “But obviously we might need to place them on the euthanasia list if the pound is full, or if a dog has aggression issues and is not adoptable. Thankfully, we have not had to euthanize any for quite some time.”
The pound is funded by the county, and has facilities to only house dogs. It welcomes donations of food, blankets or straw. In the event of extreme cold, such as during around Christmas, it has more need for straw. Blankets can get wet and freeze.
Carter, who has been with animal control since 2019, expressed concern about a possible influx of “drop offs.” Puppies are popular Christmas gifts, and while most families adapt to the new pets, some find them too much.
“And by the end of January, the family has grown tired of the responsibility and we end up at maximum capacity once again,” Carter said.
She encourages potential adopters to spend time at the shelter with the dogs.
“Most of the animals just want a loving family to feel connected too. We have Zeus, who is 2 years old, who is not jumping up and down in his cage,” Carter said. “He waits for you to come to him, and he puts his paws on the door, and just wags his tail. It is as if he knows somebody special will take him home.
“And, unlike Zeus, the 3-month old puppies, Yoshi, Bowser and Luigi, are running, jumping, and wanting attention,” she said. “We want the dog to be a great fit for your family. Come here, spend time with the dogs, and get to know them.”
The pound is at 240 Lyndi Ann Lane in Lafayette. Those interested in adopting a pet can do so for as little as a $25 deposit and a rabies vaccination. The deposit is refundable when the adopter returns to the shelter within 30 days with proof that the animal has been spayed or neutered and received the required other vaccines and tests.
