While a Facebook plea the week before Christmas didn’t result in any adoptions it served to raise awareness of the overcrowding situation at Macon County Animal Control’s shelter.

“We have a limit of 10 to 12 dogs that we can take in. The weather we had (that) week of below freezing temperatures impacted us greatly,” said animal control officer Ashley Carter. “We kept the animals warm. But, we couldn’t take in any other animals. We were at capacity.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.