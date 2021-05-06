The Macon County 4-H senior-high meats judging teams won the Central Region competition, which wass held in Lebanon on April 8.
The team — which was the A team for Macon County — was comprised of Delaney Turner (first high individual), Kyra White (second), Emma Stevens (fourth) and Layla Amons (15th).
That foursome will compete at the state competition on June 1.
The participants identified retail and wholesale cuts of meat while also identifying what specie the meat was from. The senior high division had to identify the cookery method for all retail cuts of meat.
The participants also judged a classes of pork chops and ribeye steaks.
The senior-high B team placed third. It was comprised of Aidan Flynn (seventh), Leah Perkins (ninth), Ella Flynn (20th) and Eli Johnson (22nd).
The junior-high team comprised of Jayden Hesson (seventh high individual), Hudson West (13th) and Sarah Barton (eighth) placed third overall.
— Submitted
