Students return Aug. 1 for registration for the 2022-23 school year. The first full day of the fall semester begins Aug. 3.
Daniel Cook, interim director of schools, said that “Tony Boles, who departed in June of this year, left everything ready for the next director of schools to pick up and move forward.”
Cook was named interim director of schools on July 1.
“I’ve worked in this school system for 13 years. My positions, over the last few years, have worked directly with former Director Boles. I am comfortable stepping in for as long as I am needed” Cook said. He has a contract to be the interim director until Oct. 3.
Cook wanted all the students and their parents to know “we are ready for the school year. Last year, we ended our COVID protocols. We will be operating with no COVID protocols this year, unless something changes.”
Cook said staffing problems have been prevalent across the nation. “We actually have several local to our community that have wanted to change their career path, and become teachers. We are actually hiring them with a permit job embedded program.
“Staffing can be difficult, I am working with the principals and their staff to get all the positions filled. Our Human Resources Department has been working diligently. I feel like we will have everything in place by Aug. 3.”
There will be a Red Boiling Springs gym and a MCHS addition construction projects starting soon. It should not hinder access to either school.
Cook wanted parents to know that the system is prepared for a fabulous school year for the 3,827 students currently enrolled.
SCHEDULE
The schedule for the year includes no school for the County General Election on Aug. 4. Labor Day holiday will be a no school event Sept. 5.
The first parent/teacher conference will be Sept. 21. There will be a professional development day Sept. 26.
Fall break begins Oct. 10 and includes the rest of the week. In November, there will be no school on November 8 for the state General Election. School will celebrate the Thanksgiving break starting Nov. 21.
The last day of the fall semester will be Dec. 16.
The school supply list and other information can be found at www.maconcountyschools.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.