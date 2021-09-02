FRANKLIN — The Macon County Times received five Tennessee Press Association (TPA) State Press Awards last Friday at the TPA contests awards luncheon, which was held at the Franklin Cool Springs Marriott Hotel.
In the TPA writing competition, the Times received first place in the best sports coverage category among Group 1 (which consists of newspapers with a combined weekly circulation of less than 5,000).
For the fourth consecutive year, the newspaper placed second in the best sports writing category.
The newspaper also placed fourth in coronavirus features coverage and fifth in two other categories, for best single feature (for “Victory Formation,” a feature story on an eighth-grade football player at Macon County Junior High School who recovered and returned to the field after he suffered a gunshot wound months earlier) and best special section (for the newspaper’s preseason football preview).
There were 79 newspapers in the state who submitted a total of 1,208 entries.
The Times has received 13 TPA awards over the past four years.
The newspaper was also recently awarded three times by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA).
Craig Harris was named the Gary Lundy Writer of the Year in Division III and placed second in the best feature writer category.
The newspaper’s preseason football publication also received a third-place award for best special section from the TSWA.
It’s the fourth consecutive year that the Times has received three awards from the TSWA.
— Staff reports
