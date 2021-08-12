I learned a lot in my three-hour visit to the Macon County Fair last week.
Over my four years here in Macon County, I have attended the fair three times. My other two trips were not quite as lengthy.
I was there for two purposes, the first of which was tell a little bit of the story of the fair through pictures that we’re running this week in our newspaper.
The other purpose was to work for a couple of hours at the Macon County Chamber of Commerce booth, which was located in the Sally Wells building.
I arrived early, and after a few brief conversations, headed out to snap pictures.
For the next hour, I watched little kids and big kids experiencing the thrill of a good carnival ride. I saw laughter and fear on their faces … which often brought a smile to my face.
Fear is an interesting thing. It can affect us in different ways.
When we hear that word, a negative connotation often comes to our mind.
However, fear can also serve a good purpose. It can serve to motivate us into doing what we should. In fact, we read of that continually in the Bible, how that we are to be inclined to obedience due to the fear of the Lord.
As I think back to October of 2017, I certainly recall being somewhat apprehensive … one might even say fearful … as I first walked in the door at the Macon County Times, which was still located just off of the square in Lafayette at that time.
I had been in journalism for 19 years and had worked at both the Gallatin News Examiner and the Tennessean.
I was excited about having to battle traffic on Highway 52 instead of rush-hour traffic in Nashville. Let’s just say that it was good tradeoff in my mind.
However, I had no idea how this would go.
I had always been a sports writer since graduating from Middle Tennessee State University. These people — who didn’t know me — were asking me to be the managing editor of the newspaper. I was well aware of the fact that I didn’t have a wealth of experience on the news side of the journalistic world.
So, yeah, maybe fear is an appropriate way of describing it.
I stepped in though.
I made mistakes.
I wasn’t perfect … and I’m still not.
However, if there’s one thing I could control, it was how much I cared and invested … how much I cared about and invested in our newspaper and also how much that I cared about and invested in people.
With a clear conscience, I can say that I certainly have cared and invested … and I certainly still do care … probably more than ever.
But, you know, it makes it so much easier to care when you’re interacting with wonderful people.
I’ve certainly worked with great people over the past four years. To each of you, a sincere thanks.
I’ve certainly crossed paths with good people over the past four years … and that’s what has made this journey absolutely amazing.
My closest friends will tell you that I often say that life is not about what you’re doing but about the relationships. God didn’t create us to be isolated creatures. He formed us as individuals who want and need community.
You all have absolutely embraced me. I’m not sure why. I’ve tried to reciprocate that immense kindness.
This may be the greatest four-year period of growth in my life. I have learned so much, and most importantly, God — as He always is — has been faithful.
In addition to the professional connections, God blessed with a wonderful church that has become home and treasured friends who I’d certainly lay down my life for.
You see, God always has a plan … despite our hesitations and despite our fears.
I am overwhelmed as I think about it.
Macon County has treated me like an absolute champ, and it leaves me fearful once again.
How could I ever find somewhere else that’s been as wonderful to immerse myself in as Macon County?
That’s the challenge I’m facing though.
I haven’t changed jobs often over the past 23 years, two times to be exact.
However, this makes three.
I’ll soon begin serving as the managing editor of the Lebanon Democrat.
It rips me up inside in a way. I’m excited for a wonderful opportunity.
Yet, I’m certainly sad in a sense as well. I’m sad because I won’t get to see you all on a daily basis.
You see, the Lebanon Democrat and the Macon County Times are owned by the same company, Paxton Media. We are tied in together, along with the Hartsville Vidette and Portland Leader as well.
So, I’m actually moving within the company, and I’ll still be plugged in to the Macon County Times. I’ll still be communicating with the new reporter at the Macon County Times. I simply won’t be operating out of Lafayette each day.
My closest friends have known of this change for a few weeks … one of those guys even let the cat out of the bag a few times even before I did. I didn’t care though. He’s the best. He cares enough about me to want to tell others about the opportunity I have. He’s one of those great blessings that shows me that God had a great purpose for allowing me the wonderful privilege to daily exist in Macon County since the fall of 2017.
He and a couple of my other close friends will tell you how that I have not been looking forward to informing certain people that I’m leaving. It’s a difficult thing to do, to say that you care about someone, value them and enjoy being around them ... yet, in the next breath, you say that you’re sort of going away. That’s tough.
The bright side is that I will still be in Macon County multiple times per week.
I will still be here for church multiple times each week.
I still plan to continue serving as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) campus huddle leader at Macon County High School. I’m praying that we have a great year with that. Join me in praying for that as well.
I still plan to serve on the Macon County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors due to our newspapers being owned by the same company and with all of my other civic involvements in Macon County.
You see, I still care about Macon County. That’s not changing. I may moving professionally, but that does remove the personal investment. True investment shows itself in one’s conduct.
And my cell phone number won’t be changing. You can still call me or text me … in fact, I’ll be disappointed if you don’t.
I’m still going to be texting some of you city and county employees and coaches and government officials to congratulate you or to ask you what in the world is going on with something. You just may have to be a little more patient with me as I may not be as clued in to your situations as I have been lately.
More importantly, I’m still going to be just calling you or texting you to see how you’re doing. I sure hope that we’re still going to grab dinner from time to time.
You’ve wonderful people have suckered me in. You’ve made me care … and Macon County, I certainly do care about you.
Thank you for being so wonderful to me.
What a thrill it has been.
See you soon.
