Aidan Flynn of the Macon County FFA Chapter received the 2022 Tennessee FFA Alumni & Supporters Scholarship from the Tennessee FFA Foundation.
Flynn was chosen from more than 100 applicants across the state and will receive a $500 renewable scholarship for up to four years of his postsecondary education.
Tennessee FFA Foundation Scholarships are awarded to students who have exhibited academic prowess, served their communities and invested time into FFA or other leadership activities over the course of their high school careers.
These scholarships established by local organizations wishing to honor men and women who had a vested interest in agriculture throughout their lives. The scholarship recipients are selected by a committee of agriculture industry leaders.
Aidan Flynn will attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville in the fall to major in Pre-Veterinary Medicine at the Herbert College of Agriculture. Aidan is the son of David and Andrea Marsh Flynn of Lafayette, and his FFA Advisors are Aaron Blake Walls, Alexis Bartley White, Ken Roark and Kaitlyn Farmer.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, there are 760,113 FFA members, aged 12-21.
The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of more than 28,000 members from more than 220 high school chapters, seven middle school chapters, and eight collegiate chapters across Tennessee. To learn more about FFA, visit www.tnffa.org.
