Lafayette Key Park will be home to a new Farmers Market, which will be at 200 E. Locust St. Construction is expected to begin soon.
“The county got a grant,” Lafayette City Mayor Jerry Willmore said April 26 as he explained how the new Farmers Market will soon provide a better location for farmers to sell their produce. “The new Farmers Market would be located in the center of the parking lot, on that little island of land, and they are going to make a new exit and entrance off of that location.”
Locals have gathered for many years at the park, setting up their produce booth in the parking lot, with many selling vegetables and fruits from the bed of their trucks or trunks of their vehicles.
After completion of the Farmers Market, anyone can set up their home-grown produce for sale, thus eliminating the parking lot clutter in front of the Historic Log Cabin.
The cabin is one of Macon County’s Museum/Historic Places.
Key Park also offers a mile-long walking track, a pavilion with a grill, tables, and bench seating for gatherings and a playground for the children. Key Park also has RV Sites for visitors to camp overnight, with plans to add more sites to another location. Interested campers may call 615-666-2194 for more information.
Willmore said other improvements are under way in Macon County’s park systems — new restrooms at Lafayette’s City Park and repairs to a catch-and-release fishing pond at Winding Stairs Nature Trail Park.
The City Park is at 508 Days Road and construction on the bathrooms is under way. The bathrooms are being built at the northern end of the complex, which is located next to the pavilion and adjacent to the baseball field.
The park also has two pavilions, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts and playground equipment.
The Lafayette City Pool is also located at the city park, and will open this summer after school is out.
The pond is also under construction to repair a water leak in the dam. Willmore hopes the pond will be back to running this summer.
