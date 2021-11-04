The Macon County High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America attended the 10th annual Tennessee Titans Learning Lab at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 26.
The event gave students a behind the scenes look at the Titans organization. Participants toured the stadium, including the players’ locker room, the newsroom, the press box, and a luxury suite.
They learned about the various careers in sports entertainment from Titans executives, and each member received Tennessee Titans memorabilia, including socks, a t-shirt, and a flag as well as a ticket to attend the last home game in January against the Miami Dolphins.
— Submitted
