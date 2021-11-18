Latest News
- Macon Junior High takes PreACT
- County working to expand water availability
- Community Calendar
- Commission to continue discussion of elimination of constables
- Veterans honored in Lafayette
- NCTC hold annual meeting outdoors
- Work begins on exterior of Macon County Courthouse
- Macon County Chamber of Commerce holds awards banquet
- Couple charged in meth bust
- Man threatens females with machete
- Three women arrested after fight at apartment complex
- MCHS student hit by car in school parking lot
- Lafayette Subway locations to merge into one new store
- RBS man arrested after threatening neighbors
- Tigers end football season at Red Bank
- Arrests
- Armour Hotel under new management
- Macon County's Carlisle honored as OVC Scholar Athlete
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
