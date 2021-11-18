Pre ACT pic

The PreACT test was given recently at Macon County Jr. High, and these students had a score of 20 or better with the highest score being a 28. The number of students scoring in this range increases every year. We are very proud of their accomplishments. Pictured, from left, back row, are Collier Sturm, Shane Kendall, Kane Wheeler, Olivia Restivo, Abigail Agustin and Arissa Newberry; middle row, Katie Branham, Megan Cothron, Josie Newman Hall, Angelo Lazarou, Jaden Frye, Mackenzie Jenkins and Brianna James; and front row, Aaylah Gibson, Aidan Faulkner and Collin Morgan.

