Luring industry is competitive among Tennessee counties, and Macon County is setting itself up to have a stronger hand in securing new jobs for the growing community.
There are already assets in place that are attractive to industrial suitors. The county has strong high-speed Internet coverage, something that is a necessity in today’s business climate.
“Broadband is a big thing,” Macon County Mayor Steve Jones said. “Macon County, our Northcentral Telephone has a gigabyte of fiber to just about anyone in the county who wants it.”
To further entice industry to the county, Macon and the city of Lafayette are in the process of buying property near the industrial park, about 130 acres, that Jones said will be a major asset going forward in the quest for more jobs for Macon Countians.
“Our industrial park is basically full, so there’s not really any property to put new factories on, so we are in the process of working with the state of Tennessee and the city of Lafayette, we are going to be buying what is known as the Donoho Property on Sneed Boulevard.
“We’ll try to close at the end of July, if nothing happens. The state of Tennessee has given us a $1 million grant on it, we’re putting $800,000 on it and the city is putting $800,000 on it.”
The state has an online database for available industrial sites. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development lists certified properties across the state. Macon County attempted to get the site being purchased now on the list last year, but it was denied because at the time the county didn’t own it.
“There’s not a lot of 130-acre pieces of property out there,” Jones said. “I don’t foresee us getting a factory that hires 200-300 people. What we’d like to see is some smaller factories that will have 30-50 people.”
Getting those jobs could hinge in part on the growing automotive industries in the state. Companies are shopping Tennessee.
“We’re in a perfect time frame for that,” he said.
