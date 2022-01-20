A Macon County man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly fired a gun while people were trying to pull a stuck vehicle out of a ditch on his property during the snow on Jan. 7.
Dewey Anthony (Tony) Swindle, 54, of 587 Coleytown Road, was arrested after police were called about him shooting at them with a rifle.
According to the police report, Cody Napier told dispatch that Swindle was shooting at them on Coleytown Road. By the time officers arrived, Swindle had gone back into his house. He stated that a vehicle had run into his fence, and that Napier and David Barber were trying to pull that vehicle out. Swindle went to the end of the driveway and fired two shots from his rifle into the air.
Swindle then went as Barber was attempting to pull the vehicle from the ditch and jammed the barrel of his rifle into Barber’s truck door. Swindle then walked up to a side-by-side that was on Napier’s trailer and shot out both tires on the side-by-side. Napier and another man had been trying to load the side-by-side back onto the trailer when Swindle fired the shots. There were two children and another adult in the truck that Napier was driving.
Swindle was arrested and charged with multiple crimes. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, vandalism, reckless endangerment and child abuse/aggravated neglect. Swindle was transported to the Macon County Jail, where his bond was set at $35,000. He is due in Macon County General Sessions Court on Feb. 9 to answer to the charges against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.