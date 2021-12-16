A Lafayette man was arrested on charges that he squeezed his 2-week-old son, breaking his ribs and collarbone.
Benjamin Morgan, 27, of 990 Highway 52 Bypass East, Apt. 4, Lafayette, was arrested on Dec. 3 for the incident that allegedly took place on Nov. 6.
According to Det. Jeff Hix’s report for the Lafayette Police Department, Morgan became angry because the child was crying and would not stop.
According to the police affidavit, Morgan then grabbed the child and squeezed him so hard that it broke several ribs and his right collarbone.
Following Hix’s investigation, Morgan was arrested on a charge of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment. He was booked into the Macon County Jail. Morgan’s bond was set at $50,000. His initial court appearance in Macon County General Sessions Court was scheduled for Dec. 8. However, Morgan was granted a continuance in the case and now will appear back in Macon County General Sessions Court on Jan. 12.
