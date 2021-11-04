A Lafayette man is facing aggravated assault and false imprisonment (kidnapping) charges after a dispute with his girlfriend on Oct. 23.
Joshua Perry, 37, of 128c Twins Lane, Lafayette, was part of a domestic situation with his girlfriend, who went to Macon Community Hospital for treatment of her injuries, when police were notified.
Police spoke to the victim and she stated that the argument began with Perry accusing her of lying regarding things that were on her cellphone. The woman stated that Perry got in her face, then pinned her down on the couch and held her mouth shut.
The victim had visible marks on her neck where she said Perry attempted to choke her and hit her with a paddle.
Perry finally allowed the woman to leave, but would not let her have her cellphone back to call for help.
Police took a statement from the victim and then went to the address on Twins Lane and spoke with Perry, who stated that the woman “went crazy” and thinks he is cheating on her. Perry stated that there was no physical altercation between the two. However, Deputy Tyler Gann determined that Perry was the primary aggressor in the incident. He was arrested and transported to the Macon County Jail where his bond was set at $11,000. He is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Nov. 17 to answer to the charges.
