A Macon County man already in jail and awaiting trial on charges of raping an 11-year-old girl has been charged with another similar crime after a female came forward with a similar allegation against him.
Darrell Wayne Rippy, 55, of 689 Taurus Farms Road, Red Boiling Springs, was initially arrested on Oct. 12 after the mother of the 11-year-old girl took her to Macon County General Hospital on Oct. 5 due to the fact a male subject had assaulted her.
Rippy is a truck driver for Apple Jack Trucking and had taken the child on the road with him. According to the report from Macon County Sheriff’s Detective Shane Gregory, the sexual assaults of the child have been taking place since she was 6 years old.
With Rippy in jail and awaiting trial on Dec. 13 on that charge, another woman, who is now an adult and married, came forward and stated that Rippy had raped her multiple times when she was a child between the ages of 9 and 15 years old. The woman, in a video statement, gave vivid details of the place and location of where the incidents allegedly took place. She stated that Rippy has been doing such things since as far back as 1994. The woman stated that she only recently came forward and told her husband about what had taken place in her childhood, because she was afraid that Rippy might harm her if she outed him.
Similar to the claims made by Rippy’s 11-year-old accuser, some of the acts took place in the sleeper portion of the cab of Rippy’s semi truck and in multiple states as Rippy was an over-the-road truck driver.
Rippy, who has been in jail since October on a $100,000 bond had another $100,000 bond against him for the latest incident. He is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Dec. 15 to face the latest charges of rape of a child under age 13 and sexual battery.
