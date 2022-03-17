A grand jury in the 15th Judicial District returned an indictment of perjury against Tabitha Kay Lamantia, who allegedly falsified her application in order to become a notary public.
Lamantia, 29, of 291 Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, was hit with a sexual battery by an authority figure charge back on Nov. 19, 2021. She was arrested on that charge at the time, and that case remains open in Macon County General Sessions Court.
However, it was also discovered that Lamantia had had her request to be a notary public approved by the Macon County Commission in January 2021, despite her not revealing a long list of criminal charges that extended back at least eight years and in at least three different counties.
Lamantia had filled out the information necessary to become a notary on Jan. 15, 2021. That information was processed and sent to the State of Tennessee, which after approval, was sent back to the Macon County Commission to finalize it.
“That was brought to our attention that evidently she had some charges against her. On the notary application, the very first thing it asks you if you have any crimes or felonies on your record and things like that. They answer those questions. You’re supposed to answer no on all those (in order to become a notary), and she answered no. She claims she wasn’t aware of that, but she was. The district attorney called and said it was going to be brought up in court in December,” Macon County Court Clerk Connie Blackwell said when the Times reported this story in November 2021.
By obtaining notary privileges under false pretenses, the District Attorney’s Office in the 15th Judicial District began the process of indicting Lamantia on perjury charges. Lamantia was booked into the Macon County Jail on March 7 on the perjury charge. Her bond was set at $3,500, and she is scheduled to appear in Macon County Criminal Court on April 25.
Lamantia, who was previously known as Tabitha Scruggs and Tabitha David, has a lengthy list of criminal charges that have been filed against her over the years, with several of those leading to guilty pleas or being bound over to the grand jury. Most of those charges have been in Sumner County, though some have been in Macon and Rutherford counties, according to the online records system.
Lamantia entered a guilty plea to assault in November 2019 in Rutherford County.
She also entered guilty pleas to theft and shoplifting charges from Sumner County in 2017. She also had a charge of driving on a revoked license from that year.
Lamantia, then known as Tabitha Scruggs, was bound over and entered a guilty plea from a 2015 charge of theft of property, contributing to the delinquency of a child and a probation violation. In 2017, she also pled guilty to a charge of assault with bodily injury from 2015.
She was also charged with making false reports in Macon County back in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.