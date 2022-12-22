State Rep. Kelly Keisling, R-Byrdstown, has announced grant funding has been awarded to school districts in House District 38 for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, middle school career and technical education (CTE), and high school school-based enterprise projects.
Funding is provided through the Future Workforce Initiative, which boosts access to CTE, STEM, and Work-Based Learning (WBL) in the classroom. For the past two years, the Tennessee Department of Education awarded start-up and expansion funding for middle school STEM and CTE programs and included a high school opportunity to qualify for school-based enterprise funding to increase enrollment in WBL courses.
