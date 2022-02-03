The Macon County Sheriff’s Department is forming a Citizens Academy designed to inform people about how law enforcement works and to give them a forum to discuss and offer ideas as well as express concerns.
The Citizens Academy will meet the third Tuesday night of each month at the Macon County Justice Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., as officers will explain how the law enforcement process works from beginning to end as part of the training.
Unlike some community programs where civilian deputies are trained to assist law enforcement, there are no plans as of now for the Citizens Academy to undertake any law enforcement responsibilities. The program is designed to give those citizens interested in partaking and learning more about law enforcement an opportunity to interact better with the sheriff’s department.
“It’s just good for the community to know how the officers in the community and the corrections staff work,” said Major Mark Bartley ,who is helping Sheriff Mark Gammons to oversee the project. “It will give them a better understanding of law enforcement and how it works in the community.”
The Citizens Academy has a three-fold purpose. Those include giving citizens a better understanding of law enforcement; explaining how and why deputies work within the community; as well as giving a brief overview of the various procedures deputies do on a regular basis.
“It will be interactive, and it will be fun. Citizen officers have the opportunity to work closer together as the lines of communication between the sheriff’s department and residents are enhanced,” Bartley said.
Part of the process will take the class enrollees through the entire process of making an arrest all the way through to court appearances and sentencing.
“We’ll do scenarios and do it from the ground up all the way to getting a call or maybe making a traffic stop to making an arrest, the booking process, the warrant process, the bonding process and then over to the court side. We’re going to do it from beginning to end. This is a first for us,” Bartley said.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department is hopeful that the Citizens Academy can help citizens and deputies interact better together; develop lines of communication between citizens and the sheriff’s department; allow citizens to gain a better overall understanding of how law enforcement works; and discuss and implement ways to reduce crime and ways to better use available resources.
Forms for those interested in attending the Citizens Academy are available at the Macon County Justice Center, located at 902 Highway 52 East Bypass, Lafayette, TN 37083. Applications can be dropped off or mailed to the Justice Center.
The Academy is open to any Macon County resident at least 18 years of age with no prior felony convictions. All applicants for the Citizens Academy must fill out a property applicant and sign a liability waiver.
For more information, contact Bartley at the Macon County Sheriff’s Department at 615-666-3325.
