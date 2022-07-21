The Macon County School Board on Monday voted unanimously to reopen the process for selecting a new director of schools.
The decision comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed against the board for alleged improprieties in its process of selecting Westmoreland High School Principal Rick Duffer to replace Tony Boles, who decided to step down as director.
The board, in a special called meeting Monday, also decided on a time frame for the selection process. Duffer could not be reached for comment after the meeting as to whether he is still interested in the role.
Schools begin Aug. 3. Macon County High School principal Daniel Cook is serving as the interim director.
The suit was filed by Cynthia A. Gammons, who had applied for the job of director of schools. The suit is asking for a jury trial based on her assertions that the board violated the law in the process of selecting Duffer.
Gammons also filed a restraining order in Chancery Court to prevent the board from entering into a signed contract with Duffer, whom the board voted to hire April 22. According to the lawsuit, the board continued “to call special meetings in an attempt to hurriedly get the contract signed with the Board’s proposed candidate, which obviously makes it more difficult to have the vote set aside.”
The restraining order prevents a signed contract between Duffer and the school system. Neither the board nor Duffer has commented on the lawsuit.
The suit, which was filed May 10, alleges that the school board “spoke to one candidate directly about applying for the job,” and that “certain board members met privately multiple times regarding the hiring of a Director of Schools, in violation of Tenn. Code Ann. 8-44-101.”
Also, Gammons in the suit alleges that “board members convened behind closed doors at Case Transmission on or about March 14, 2022 to discuss Macon County School business. That upon information and believe one of the candidates was provided the interview questions prior to the interview process.
Attorney Jamie Winkler, who has been retained to represent the school board in the civil matter, said the suit is still in court and declined further comment, as did board members after Monday’s meeting.
The schedule for selecting a candidate:
• Aug. 15: Special called meeting at 6 p.m. to review applications and select candidates to be interviewed.
• Aug. 22: Special called meeting at 5 p.m. at the Macon County High School auditorium for candidate interviews.
• Aug. 29: Special called meeting at 6 p.m. to select finalists.
• Sept. 6: Special called meeting at 5 p.m. at the auditorium to interview candidates.
• Sept. 12: Special called meeting at 6 p.m. to vote on executing a signed contract with a new director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.