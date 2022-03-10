The Lafayette Police Department and the 15th Judicial Drug Task Force combined efforts to seize 26 grams of meth and other narcotics in a drug raid on Beverly Hills Drive in Lafayette.
Officers from both units went to the apartment of Kristen Templeton, 23, of 702 Beverly Hills Drive, on March 1 and conducted a legal search of the residence, where Templeton is the sole occupant.
They found heroin, meth and other schedule II drugs, along with marijuana and drug parpahernalia. The paraphernalia found in the apartment was for both personal use and packaging for resale.
This investigation showed that over the past six months, Templeton had been bringing meth into her apartment from Kentucky. The total amount of meth imported over that time from out of state weight several pounds and was more than 300 grams, according to the police report.
According to the investigation, Templeton is a heavy heroin user and also is several weeks pregnant.
Templeton was arrested on charges of possession of heroin, possession of meth for resale, possession of marijuana and posssession of drug paraphernalia.
Templeton was transported to the Macon County Jail, where her bond was set at $50,000. She is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on March 16 to answer to the charges.
