Moving, running and riding are all in stride for Makin’ Macon Fit. Twenty-eight years ago, a group from businesses and schools came up with a way for the entire family to get up and move.

“Everyone wins,” said Stacey Brawner, director of Marketing, Patient Advocate and Volunteer Services. “If we get the whole family involved in some part of the race, then they win and so does the community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.