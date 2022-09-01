Moving, running and riding are all in stride for Makin’ Macon Fit. Twenty-eight years ago, a group from businesses and schools came up with a way for the entire family to get up and move.
“Everyone wins,” said Stacey Brawner, director of Marketing, Patient Advocate and Volunteer Services. “If we get the whole family involved in some part of the race, then they win and so does the community.
“If the family keeps that fitness routine going, I will see the less of them at Macon Community Hospital, and that’s a good thing.”
And “the more money we raise, the more of that money will go back into the schools.”
The school with the most students participating will receive $500. The second place school will win $200. The teacher with the most students participating will win $200 for her classroom. Any team can win a $200 prize as well.
Brawner added that “any additional funds we raise will go into a scholarship fund given to a student who has studies in a health related field.”
