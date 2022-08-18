The 28th annual Makin’ Macon Fit kicks off Sept. 10 at Macon County Junior High School.
Supporting Macon County schools, teachers, scholarships and community programs, the event is made up of local volunteers. The activities range from walking, to running or cycling.
The volunteers participation allows the monies raised to go directly to the schools and local education programs. This year is on target to be the biggest Makin’ Macon Fit ever.
Events include a 5K race, a 3-mile walk, a 1-mile walk and a 10-mile bike tour. The start time for most events is 8 a.m.
The race may not be for everyone, but there are still a number of activities for all ages. There will be bounce equipment for the children, and a bike rodeo, a fun run and an obstacle course.
Prize drawings will be awarded at 11 a.m. All pre-registered participants will receive a Makin’ Macon Fit T-shirt.
Hosting the event will be the Lafayette Rotary Club, Macon County Health Council, Macon Community Hospital, Macon County Coordinated School Health, Lafayette Interact Club, Lafayette Jr. Interact Club and UT Extensions.
Sponsors are The White House Assisted Living, Citizens Bank, Put it in Print, Tri-County Electric, QHR, Macon County Chronicle, Powell and Meadows Insurance Agency, Upper Mid-Tennessee Rural Health Network, Lafayette Children’s Clinic, Macon Iron Fitness, Hope Family Health, Knollwood Manor, Spine Stop, The Palace, Lafayette Pharmacy, NCTC, Farm Bureau Insurance, Baby Now, Family Care Center, Benchmark Title Company, Comprehensive Rehabilitation, Macon County Schools, Hub, Macon Bank and Trust, Modern Structures, and Macon Community Hospital.
Sponsors provide awards to the overall male and female winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.