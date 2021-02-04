Macon County School Board Member Tim Case presented his plan for a new elementary school and how to fund it at a special-called work session on Thursday night.
Case’s plan, which the other board members and some county commissioners who were in attendance described as very informative and well put together, detailed what he hoped would be the board’s vision for the near and distant future, a plan for where to put the school and how to pay for it.
Case began by quoting the Tennessee School Board Association handbook, saying, “A vision is not about what we are, but what we want to be. For school boards, it is about where we are going and what kind of district we are trying to create.”
Case detailed his vision, which included the new elementary school, which would be a Kindergarten through fifth-grade school, rather than a second through fifth-grade school as had been previously discussed.
Case’s vision also included construction of a new board of education building, bus garage and maintenance facility, among other items.
“(They will be) all in one location, on one campus,” Case said.
Case also proposed selling four “outdated” properties that the board currently owns. The four properties that Case listed were the current board of education offices (which he said were deeded in 1927), Lafayette Elementary School (deed in 1945 and built in 1948), Fairlane Elementary School (deeded in 1956), and Central Elementary School (deeded in two separate tracts in 1963 and 1965).
“These buildings are generally designed for a 50-year life span, and we are well past that on all of these,” Case said.
Case then discussed some of the land options that the board had previously thought about and identified the Manion property as the most feasible location.
“There is 175 foot of opening where it connects to the bypass,” Case said. “With an access road … that could go off the bypass there and come around and connect to the lower side of the high school and to Days Road, that could alleviate a lot of the traffic.”
He also addressed his vision for the school to be Kindergarten through fifth grade instead of second through fifth, saying, “I know it has been proposed to do a 2-5 school and keep the existing buildings that we have now, one for Kindergarten and one for first grade, or even zoning those out. There’s a lot of advantages to a K-5, as opposed to changing school every year or every other year, like we do now.”
Case cited several studies that he had read on suggestion of a district teacher that claim that few school changes help with behavioral and discipline problems, better attendance rates and higher test scores, among other positive points.
“I know, as a parent, my biggest stress for my kids coming through school was, every other year, going to a new school, new environment, new rules,” Case said. “It’s difficult.”
Case suggested that the school have a 1,600-student capacity.
“I know a 2-5 school that had been suggested was at a 1,400-student capacity to move 800 students in it,” Case said. “A 1,600-student capacity school, we move 1,300 students in it. That leaves us 250 students shy of max capacity. Mr. (Tony) Boles (the Macon County Director of Schools) told me this week that our average student growth rate is 15 students per year.”
Case stated that, at that rate, there would be 16-17 years before the school would reach maximum capacity.
Case also suggested that school be broken into four pod or quad styles.
“In looking at K-5s, larger K-5s tend not to be the most desirable by most districts,” Case said. “The more desirable model is the 400-500-student K-5. (It’s a) smaller environment, and you get all of those advantages.”
Case explained that were would be three to four units with certain shared facilities such as the cafeteria, gymnasium and special-education services.
Case also pointed out the need for other buildings that could potentially go on the same piece of property as the new school. In addition to a new board of education office building, Case mentioned a new school bus garage.
“I couldn’t find the deed or when (the current garage) was built, but I know it had to be back in the 1960s or before, because it is built for the smaller buses,” Case said.
Case continued that, often, the bus mechanics must work with the garage doors open or work in the parking lot as the current school busses do not fit into the bus garage.
“It was 27 degrees when I left my house this morning, but when they work, they have to work with the door open, because the bus sticks out,” Case said. “It’s too long to fit in the building.”
Case also mentioned that the garage would only hold two buses at a time, while the board currently employs five mechanics for 27 school buses.
Case recommended the new garage have four to five bays for working.
“(We want it) with dedicated bays for oil changes, tires, brakes, or whatever it may be,” Case said. “(Let’s) ake it more efficient and easier for these guys to work and do it efficiently and safely.
“Now, how are we going to pay for this (with Case saying that the property would come to approximately $4.6 million)? Right now, we have just over $2 million in the sales-tax money in our account now.”
Case outlined that, if the Board spent the money they currently had on the property, they could take out a loan for the remaining $2.6 million.
“We could let the sales-tax revenue that is coming in pay for that for the next 27 months,” Case said. “We could exhaust that note in around 27 months.”
Case continued that the board had been given a projection of around 48 months to complete the construction, and that, in that time, the money the board currently makes from sales tax would have paid off the land and would be building back up in their account.
“That account right now is averaging $99,700 a month,” Case said.
Case further broke down the price by saying that the state requires 114 square feet per student, including common space. Case’s breakdown allowed for a 182,000-square-foot building at $250 per square foot, which would cost the Board $45.6 million to build. Case stated that he had spoken with the director of schools of the Lebanon Special School District, which had built a new school last year, and got his square-footage price from him.
Case explained that, in his plan, the board would take out a $40 million United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development loan to pay for a large portion of the school. If the current USDA interest rate were to be locked in, and the loan was paid back over 40 years, the board would pay $123,778 a month.
“If you less the $99,700 that we are bringing in right now, that puts a shortfall of about $21,000,” Case said. “If we ask the county to pay half that shortfall — they pay $12,000 and we pay $12,000 — we have a chance of getting it.”
Case also noted that, in that time, the board would finish paying off for additions to Red Boiling Springs School and Macon County Junior High School.
Case also asked that the board and the audience keep in mind the age of Macon County High School and Macon County Junior High, repeating that most of the buildings were only constructed with a 50-year lifespan in mind.
“We’re going to be doing the same for these buildings,” Case said. “Twenty years from now, we are going to be needing more space, I’m sure. (If) we purchase this land, (future generations) don’t even have to worry about that part. They just have to decide where to put the building.” Case also offered other ideas for the large amount of open land that would be left after constructing the new school and other buildings. He suggested a culinary arts center, performing arts building, lake for the Macon County fishing team, and an agriculture and livestock area for high-school students as just a few other possible uses for the land in the future.
Board member Lionel Borders cited a Biblical principal, “Where there is no vision, people perish.”
Borders explained that he was originally from Westmoreland but moved to Macon County to send his children to school.
“What I’ve watched over the years and what I am beginning to recognize is the lack of vision in that community.”
He continued that, one major thing he had noticed about Macon County was that the community always supported the school system.
“When (Westmoreland) played (Macon County) in football, and (Macon County) won two games and lost the rest, people still filled the stands,” Borders said. “Why? Because this community supports what the school is doing.”
Borders pointed out that the vision and the plan were necessary in order to keep the community support behind the school system’s endeavors.
Board member Jed Goad pointed out that the proposal would be “a hard sell” for students and families from Red Boiling Springs. Goad noted that the buildings in Lafayette did need to be updated but added, “Let’s not forget, you’ve got 1956 and 1966 model sitting on the east side of the county … absolutely no parking (around) the football field. If you’re in part of the end zone, you’re trespassing. The gym is not big enough to hold tournaments. The P.E. (physical education) room for the elementary is absolutely falling apart, and the high school has students in portables.”
Goad continued that, while he agreed that a bigger agricultural program, which Case had proposed as part of further growth for the system after the school was constructed, was a great idea, but he added that Case should remember there are student studying agriculture at Red Boiling Springs also.
“We have tax payers on that side of the county that are going to have a hard pill to swallow spending $40 to $45 million,” Goad said.
Goad also pointed out that the most recent major industry to come to the county settled in Red Boiling Springs, referencing BabyNov USA. Goad added that the plant also will bring in around 150 jobs to the county.
“We’re going to tell those people, ‘We’re going to spend $40 to $45 million … as a county, but sorry about your luck,’ ” Goad said.
Case added, “I know they’re landlocked. So is Westside. These things are in my mind too, Mr. Goad ... I promise you. I’m trying to solve one problem, this problem.”
Case added that he was not opposed to working on a solution to the growth taking place in Red Boiling Springs once the current project was settled.
“They’re growing constantly, and right now, the only solution I see for overgrowth at Red Boiling Springs or Westside is to rezone them here,” Case said. “That’s the only solution we have right now.”
